An evening of Indo-Irish musical exchange with Utsav Lal & Co

CHENNAI: ITC Grand Chola recently curated Utsav Lal’s Ragas to Reels: An Indo-Irish Musical Confluence, an evening of musical collaboration that brought together acclaimed Indian pianist and composer, Utsav Lal, celebrated Irish musician Cleek Schrey, acclaimed flautist and saxophonist Sam Comerford, and renowned tabla virtuoso Zuheb Ahmed Khan.
Presented as part of the wider India tour supported by Culture Ireland and Team Ireland in India, the performance brought together music lovers, cultural patrons, diplomatic representatives and distinguished guests for an evening celebrating artistic dialogue between India and Ireland.
Recognised internationally for his work in reimagining Hindustani classical music on the piano, Lal led audiences through a captivating musical journey that blended Indian classical traditions with Irish musical influences. Joined by Cleek Schrey’s distinctive fiddle, Sam Comerford’s contemporary interpretations on flute and saxophone, and Zuheb Ahmed Khan’s intricate tabla accompaniment, the ensemble delivered a performance marked by creativity, spontaneity and virtuosity.
After the concert, guests continued the celebrations with a specially curated culinary experience by the chefs of ITC Grand Chola. The menu featured an eclectic spread of reimagined global favourites alongside signature dishes from the hotel’s award-winning dining destinations.
A highlight of the evening was ‘Manoj’s Special’, where Chef Manoj presented dishes inspired by his personal culinary journey and experiences across diverse cuisines and regions. The dinner was further complemented by a selection of hero dishes from ITC Grand Chola’s acclaimed restaurants, offering guests an opportunity to savour the breadth and diversity of the hotel’s celebrated culinary repertoire.