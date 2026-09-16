An evening of Indo-Irish musical exchange with Utsav Lal & Co

Presented as part of the wider India tour supported by Culture Ireland and Team Ireland in India, the performance brought together music lovers, cultural patrons, diplomatic representatives and distinguished guests for an evening celebrating artistic dialogue between India and Ireland.

Recognised internationally for his work in reimagining Hindustani classical music on the piano, Lal led audiences through a captivating musical journey that blended Indian classical traditions with Irish musical influences. Joined by Cleek Schrey’s distinctive fiddle, Sam Comerford’s contemporary interpretations on flute and saxophone, and Zuheb Ahmed Khan’s intricate tabla accompaniment, the ensemble delivered a performance marked by creativity, spontaneity and virtuosity.