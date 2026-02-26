Amusement park accident: 2 ride operators held

CHENNAI: Neelankarai police arrested two ride operators of an amusement park in Injambakkam on Wednesday in connection with the February 6 accident that caused a spinal injury to a college student who fell from a ride.
The victim, Zafrina Fathima (21), with her friends, boarded a ride at the park. Before she could fasten her seat belt, the operator started the machine, causing her to fall from the ride.
Zafrin was initially given first aid at a private hospital in Injambakkam and later shifted to a hospital in Tondiarpet.
Neelankarai Police registered a case under various sections and arrested the ride operators, Sylvester (20) and Arunodoy Gowala (22), both from Assam.