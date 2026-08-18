Amit Shah to arrive in Chennai on August 19 for southern CMs’ meet

Shah is scheduled to arrive at the old airport in Chennai at 7.40 pm on Wednesday in a special flight from New Delhi. After being received by officials at the airport, he will travel by road to a private star hotel on the East Coast Road at Kovalam, where he will stay overnight.

The conference of the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Puducherry will be held at the hotel on Thursday. Shah will preside over the meeting and address the gathering.

According to the travel schedule, Shah will leave Kovalam by road at around 2.30 pm on Thursday to return to Delhi and reach the old airport at 3.30 pm. He is scheduled to depart for New Delhi by special flight at 3.45 pm.