Amit Shah to arrive in Chennai on August 19 for southern CMs’ meet

CHENNAI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Chennai on Wednesday (August 19) evening to attend the conference of Chief Ministers of southern States and Puducherry at Kovalam off ECR in Chengalpattu district on Thursday.
Shah is scheduled to arrive at the old airport in Chennai at 7.40 pm on Wednesday in a special flight from New Delhi. After being received by officials at the airport, he will travel by road to a private star hotel on the East Coast Road at Kovalam, where he will stay overnight.
The conference of the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Puducherry will be held at the hotel on Thursday. Shah will preside over the meeting and address the gathering.
According to the travel schedule, Shah will leave Kovalam by road at around 2.30 pm on Thursday to return to Delhi and reach the old airport at 3.30 pm. He is scheduled to depart for New Delhi by special flight at 3.45 pm.
The Chennai airport authorities received official communication from New Delhi on Tuesday morning regarding Shah’s visit. Following this, a meeting was held at the old airport on Tuesday afternoon to review security arrangements for the Union Home Minister.
Senior officials of the Chennai airport, security personnel, VIP security officials, Chennai police and officers from the Intelligence Bureau participated in the meeting.
Additional security arrangements will be in place at the old airport on Wednesday and Thursday. Security will also be strengthened along the road routes that Shah is scheduled to take between the airport and Kovalam.
The entire old airport area is expected to remain under an enhanced security cover during the two-day visit.