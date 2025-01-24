Amid war of words with Seeman, DMK parades 2,000 NTK members switching sides

CHENNAI: Around 3,000 members from various parties, including Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), have formally joined the DMK at an event held at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai, in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

This includes approximately 2,000 former members of Naam Tamilar Katchi, along with 1,000 individuals from other political parties who have expressed their intention to join the party.

Chief Minister Stalin welcomed the new members by draping them in the party's scarf, symbolising their induction into the DMK.

During his address at the event, Chief Minister Stalin remarked, "Some say that we will come to power as soon as the party is formed." He further stated, "I don’t wish to comment on those who are just putting on a mask or acting."

Referring to the Dravidian model, Stalin noted that some people are angered simply by the mention of it, and criticised the actions of the Tamil Nadu Governor, stating, "The Governor’s actions are not acceptable."

He also made a firm statement, "The DMK is not a party that sprouted overnight like a mushroom."

Due to internal party issues, several key administrators have left Naam Tamilar Katchi in recent months. Some district leaders, dissatisfied with Seeman's recent remarks about Periyar, also decided to leave the party. Those who distanced themselves from Naam Tamilar Katchi due to Seeman's actions have now joined the DMK.