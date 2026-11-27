"The IWPF works are carried out in two phases to process 3,700 TPD and generate 36 MWs. In Phase I, 1,400 TPD through Waste-to-Energy (WTE) incineration, 300 TPD via Bio-CNG, and 1,300 TPD through Material Recovery Facility (MRF) and composting, generating 21 MW, phase 2, a 700 TPD incinerator, which generates 15 MW," said the official.

Opposing the WTE project, Federation of North Chennai Residents Welfare Association (FNCRWA) president TK Shanmugam said, "The state government is down the wrong path and threatens local community livelihoods alongside environmental clearance concerns by advancing the plant project."

Recalling two official letters and direct meetings with the Mayor and Corporation Commissioner, he said, "The local body had explicitly assured residents no work would begin until a public opinion survey, a public hearing, and a subsequent Pollution Control Board clearance were completed."

Despite representations to authorities and public awareness campaigns highlighting the facility's hazards, work is moving ahead. "Residents will take all necessary steps to block and halt the project, including a larger-scale protest if the government proceeds," added Shanmugam.

Responding to the concerns, GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran said, "The WTE facility is similar to other major projects in the country and around the world, complying with all Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and TNPCB regulations and guidelines. If we follow these guidelines, we can prevent hazards."

The current WTE project is expected to be completed by December 2028, followed by 25 years of operations and maintenance. GCC has proposed Rs 63.87 crore under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs' (MoHUA) Urban Challenge Fund (UCF) to ease recurring financial strain on the civic body and support infrastructure such as boundary walls, access roads, water supply, and power evacuation.

J Prasanth of Chennai Climate Action Group pointed out, "The proposed site for the WTE is a wetland; if it is levelled with debris, flooding will increase in North Chennai. Moreover, according to a report by the Palliyur Trust, 54 bird species inhabit the area, which will be affected if the WTE is built there."