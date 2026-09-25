Ambedkar portrait row resurfaces; VCK councillors walk out

CHENNAI: A dispute over the shifting of Dr BR Ambedkar’s portrait in the Corporation council hall resurfaced during the council meet, with VCK councillor G Gopinath questioning the decision, and the ensuing exchange with DMK councillors ending in a walkout by the VCK councillors.
“Who authorised the shifting of Ambedkar’s portrait from its earlier position? Who gave the authority to remove it from where it was? Why did you remove it?” asked Councillor Gopinath, objecting to the change.
Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumaar defended the present arrangement, pointing out that the hall now had the portraits of the former Chief Minister, the current Chief Minister, Ambedkar and Thiruvalluvar. Gopinath rejected the explanation.
The exchange quickly escalated with DMK councillors trying to silence the VCK members. It then turned to the history of Ambedkar’s portrait in the civic body. Mayor Priya said that despite Ripon Building’s historic significance, Ambedkar’s portrait had not been placed inside the council hall for years.
“Only after the DMK came to power was the environment created to place his portrait in this council hall,” she said. “Ambedkar belongs to the whole of India. Ambedkar created the Constitution for all of India.”
The latest dispute follows the controversy over portraits that surfaced at the July council meeting, the first after a three-month gap. A substantial part of that meeting had been devoted to the placement of former CM Stalin’s portrait in government offices following the change in government. It was during the same period that the shifting of Ambedkar’s portrait in the council hall became an issue.
The portrait, which had earlier been beside the Mayor’s seat, was moved to the opposite side of the hall to make space for Stalin’s portrait.