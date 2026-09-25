Ambedkar portrait row resurfaces; VCK councillors walk out

“Who authorised the shifting of Ambedkar’s portrait from its earlier position? Who gave the authority to remove it from where it was? Why did you remove it?” asked Councillor Gopinath, objecting to the change.

Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumaar defended the present arrangement, pointing out that the hall now had the portraits of the former Chief Minister, the current Chief Minister, Ambedkar and Thiruvalluvar. Gopinath rejected the explanation.

The exchange quickly escalated with DMK councillors trying to silence the VCK members. It then turned to the history of Ambedkar’s portrait in the civic body. Mayor Priya said that despite Ripon Building’s historic significance, Ambedkar’s portrait had not been placed inside the council hall for years.