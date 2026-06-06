Ambattur: Two-year-old found drowned in water barrel

CHENNAI: A two-year-old girl drowned after falling into a water storage barrel inside the bathroom of her home in Ambattur on Wednesday (June 3).
The victim was identified as K Yuvarani.
The police said the toddler and her four-year-old brother were living with their paternal grandparents following their parents' separation.
On the day of the incident, the grandparents had left home to attend a relative's wedding, requesting neighbours to keep an eye on the children. The siblings were reportedly playing outside when the accident occurred.
When the grandparents returned later that night, Yuvarani was nowhere to be found. A thorough search of the house and its surroundings was carried out.
During the search, family members discovered the child lying face-down inside a water barrel in the bathroom. She was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared her dead upon arrival, police said.
The Ambattur police have sent the body to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination. A case has been registered, and an investigation is under way.