Amazon records 30% year-on-year growth in biz in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Think of Tamil Nadu, think of shoppers’ paradise! At least for e-commerce giant Amazon, this seems to be the mantra as the southern state and its capital city reporting over 30 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in a market that is growing on a single digit basis.

Ranjit Babu, director, consumer electronics, Amazon.in, giving an overview of its mega annual month-long shopping blitzkrieg - the Great Indian Festival, told DTNext that a noticeable trend among customers is one of premiumisation and upgradation.

“Amazon.in has reported significant response from consumers for the consumer electronics category in TN and Chennai ahead of the festive season. The smartphone category has seen healthy double-digit growth in customer demand, making Chennai one of the top-performing regions. Both the state and Chennai are experiencing robust close to 30 per cent YoY growth in the large appliance category. Premiumisation, high capacity and upgrades are on the rise, with the demand for air conditioners, high end laptops, Mac book, large screen TVs and side-by-side increasing YoY,” he said, noting that Chennai customers have shown a preference for smartphones priced above Rs 20,000, with this segment growing by over 50 per cent YoY.

The e-commerce major assures that every single pincode of TN would be covered as the effort is to reach appliances and TV, among other products, through a unified delivery mechanism.

To capitalise on the appetite of customers for large-ticket items, it has introduced the time and date choice so that a “superior kind of facility can be extended” to even phone buyers.

“We have expanded by offering the phone set up services at home to 300 cities, wherein our people are trained to provide services such as data transfer, app installation to customers,” Babu said, defining this to be a “gamechanger” for those buying products from them. Over 21 cities in TN, including Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Madurai and Salem, are covered, enabling customers to close deals by accessing products across brands and categories with multiple credit options.

Seeking to highlight the convenience and benefits accruing from shopping online, he said, for those residing in tier II cities, especially, the entire universe of products is available for selection. This is backed by reliability factor, via rating and reviews and brand audit of multiple products with demos at the customer’s doorstep.

HOW CHENNAI FOLKS SEE AMAZON

Chennai important market in driving Amazon.in’s growth

Online marketplace has almost 120 service partners across 75 cities, 8 delivery stations in 2 cities, and over 95,000 sellers in TN

Over time, Amazon has invested in creating robust physical infra across India

Chennai region has three fulfillment centres, three sortation centres in the state along with hundreds of Amazon-owned and partner delivery stations

As per recent study by Ipsos Research, commissioned by Amazon India, over 73% of respondents trust Amazon for their festive needs

75% associated Amazon with a wide selection of products

72% said sellers on Amazon provide attractive deals

73% viewed it as reliable and trustworthy online shopping destination

TN, Chennai one of most promising regions for consumer electronics category on Amazon.in

Premiumisation, upgrades top trends in Chennai and TN