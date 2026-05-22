Amalraj takes charge as Chennai CoP

He formally assumed charge around 8:30 am at the city police commissioner’s office, signing documents in his chamber during a brief ceremony attended by senior police officials.

Shortly afterward, Amalraj left for Lok Bhavan in Guindy to assess security arrangements for the swearing-in of two newly inducted state cabinet ministers—Shajahan of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Vanni Arasu of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK). Both legislators are joining the TVK-led government headed by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay.