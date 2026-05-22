Amalraj takes charge as Chennai CoP

CHENNAI: A Amalraj, a 1996-batch IPS officer, took over as Chennai’s Police Commissioner on Friday morning, following an order from the Tamil Nadu government.
He formally assumed charge around 8:30 am at the city police commissioner’s office, signing documents in his chamber during a brief ceremony attended by senior police officials.
Shortly afterward, Amalraj left for Lok Bhavan in Guindy to assess security arrangements for the swearing-in of two newly inducted state cabinet ministers—Shajahan of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Vanni Arasu of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK). Both legislators are joining the TVK-led government headed by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay.
The order appointing Amalraj as Chennai CoP was issued on Thursday.
In a related reshuffle, Additional Director General of Police Abhin Dinesh Modak, the former city CoP, was transferred and appointed as the head of the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID), replacing T.S. Anbu.
Amalraj has previously held several senior posts in Tamil Nadu police, including Commissioner of Police in Tambaram.