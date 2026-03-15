Allow Navodaya schools to help students crack key exams: Ex-VC

However, there is a misconception in the State about the language policy followed in Navodaya system, he said. "In these schools the medium of instructions up to Class 8 is the regional language, with English as the second language. Subsequently, English becomes the medium of instruction with regional language (or any other) being taught as the second language. Therefore, the Navodaya system does not violate the Tamil Nadu Learning Act, 2006," he claimed.

The leaders of all political parties, who are concerned about the welfare and upliftment of rural people, should prevail upon the State government to change its rigid mind-set and allow the establishment of Navodaya schools in the State so that thousands of rural students could avail the excellent all-round education at free of cost, he appealed.