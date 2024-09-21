Allahabad HC judge transferred to MHC

CHENNAI: President of India Droupadi Murmu granted consent to transfer a judge from Allahabad High Court to Madras High Court and appointed five additional judges to regular judges of the High Court here.

The notification released by the Union Ministry of Law & Justice on Friday, stated that the President, in exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 222 of the Constitution, transferred Justice Shamim Ahmed of Allahabad High Court to Madras High Court and directed him to assume charge of his office.

Likewise, the President appointed five additional judges, Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri, Pillaipakkam Bahukutumbi Balaji, Kandhasami Kulandaivelu Ramakrishnan, Ramachandran Kalaimathi and K Govindarajan Thilakavadi as the judges of the Madras High Court.

After the appointment of new regular judges, the number of judges appointed to the Madras High Court increased to 63, as against the sanctioned strength of 75 judges. It may be noted that the Madras High Court is still not appointed with the full-time Chief Justice for more than four months after the retirement of former Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala.