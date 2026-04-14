All roads now scenic routes, thanks to pink trumpet bloom across Chennai

From Maduravoyal to Greenways Road, and from the War Memorial to Anna University campus, pink trumpet trees have bloomed widely, marking their presence across key stretches of the city.

The sudden burst of pink has not only caught public attention but also become a trending topic on social media.

What started as a seasonal natural phenomenon has now entered the political space. Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson shared a video of the blooming trees, stating that the Dravidian model government is transforming Chennai into a beautiful, world-class city in every aspect.