All roads now scenic routes, thanks to pink trumpet bloom across Chennai

CHENNAI: Chennai city is witnessing a striking transformation this summer as pink trumpet trees bloom across the city, offering visual relief from the intense heat while also finding a place in political narratives ahead of elections.
From Maduravoyal to Greenways Road, and from the War Memorial to Anna University campus, pink trumpet trees have bloomed widely, marking their presence across key stretches of the city.
The sudden burst of pink has not only caught public attention but also become a trending topic on social media.
What started as a seasonal natural phenomenon has now entered the political space. Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson shared a video of the blooming trees, stating that the Dravidian model government is transforming Chennai into a beautiful, world-class city in every aspect.
DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai also commented, comparing the blossoms to those in Japan and Washington DC, and added that Chief Minister MK Stalin will make such transformations happen.
The pink trumpet tree (Tabebuia rosea), belonging to the Bignoniaceae family, originates from South America. Apart from its aesthetic appeal, it also has medicinal value.
Its flowers and leaves are used in Ayurvedic practices for treating tonsil issues, malaria, and intestinal worms. The bark powder is also noted for its potential medicinal properties, including use in cervical cancer treatment, according to S Ravikumar, Associate Professor of Botany at Presidency College.
Greater Chennai Corporation officials clarified that these trees were planted mainly for shade and beautification. Though non-native, they do not significantly affect the local ecosystem.
However, they are vulnerable to floods and cyclones, often falling easily. After the 2015 floods and Cyclone Vardah, the Corporation shifted focus towards planting native species under the Green Tamil Nadu Mission.