All geared up for air show, Chennai gets anxious over rain forecast on Sunday

CHENNAI: Even as they rejoiced the rains on Saturday that brought down the searing heat that Chennai has been dealing with in the recent days, the people here now have another concern: What would happen to the much-anticipated air show if it rains on Sunday?

The air show that the Indian Air Force is organising in Chennai on October 6 has already caught the imagination of the people here. Braving the blistering heat, hundreds have been thronging the sands of Marina beach to witness the dress rehearsal over the last three days, and photos and videos of the aircraft and helicopters whizzing by have flooded the social media.

After three days of rehearsal, the city is all fired up for the ultimate event that is scheduled to take place on Sunday.

But the weather forecast issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, is threatening to dampen the mood at this juncture. According to the weather department, sky conditions in Chennai will likely be partly cloudy, and the city might experience thunderstorms and lightning with light or moderate rain in some areas.

The maximum temperature is likely around 36° Celsius and minimum temperature is likely to be 26-27° Celsius.