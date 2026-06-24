All eyes on GCC council meet

Speaking to DT Next, R Jayaraman of the CPM, the councillor of Ward 4, noted how the meetings not being held for four months made it difficult for ward representatives to raise issues regarding the people.

"The public has been raising concerns about frequent power cuts at night and pending stormwater drain works, and also about restoration of roads and regular supply of drinking water through tanker lorries."

Nethaji U Ganesan of the DMK, who is the chairman of Tondiarpet zone said works have started on a railway level crossing - road over bridge in the neighbourhood, which was a long-pending demand.

However, he added, “The corporation and police enforced traffic diversion at Vaidyanathan bridge to the RK Nagar Junction in North Chennai without holding a meeting with ward councillors or even proper communication.”

Due to this, the area witnessed heavy traffic congestion during morning peak hours, he said, adding that he would seek alternative solutions.