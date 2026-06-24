All eyes on GCC council meet

CHENNAI: After a gap of four months, which was necessitated by the Assembly polls and the model code of conduct that was in force, the Greater Chennai Corporation will hold its monthly council meeting on Wednesday.
While the residents are looking forward to the meeting to see if their civic complaints find voice inside the council hall, political observers are keenly waiting to see the political developments, including councillors switching over to the State-ruling TVK and possibility of arguments over placing Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s portrait in the hall – both issues that played out at civic bodies across the State ever since TVK came to power.
So far, four councillors from the AIADMK and AMMK have crossed over to the TVK, while its allies Congress has 13 members, VCK has 4, CPM and CPI have 2 each, and IUML has 1. However, with 153 members, the DMK has brute majority in the council.
Speaking to DT Next, R Jayaraman of the CPM, the councillor of Ward 4, noted how the meetings not being held for four months made it difficult for ward representatives to raise issues regarding the people.
"The public has been raising concerns about frequent power cuts at night and pending stormwater drain works, and also about restoration of roads and regular supply of drinking water through tanker lorries."
Nethaji U Ganesan of the DMK, who is the chairman of Tondiarpet zone said works have started on a railway level crossing - road over bridge in the neighbourhood, which was a long-pending demand.
However, he added, “The corporation and police enforced traffic diversion at Vaidyanathan bridge to the RK Nagar Junction in North Chennai without holding a meeting with ward councillors or even proper communication.”
Due to this, the area witnessed heavy traffic congestion during morning peak hours, he said, adding that he would seek alternative solutions.
V Rajan, the zonal chairman of Valasaravakkam, alleged that though the model code of conduct was lifted on May 6, the council failed to meet till now.
Official sources said 28 resolutions would be moved at the council on Wednesday and added that 12 councillors have listed questions to be raised at the meeting.
When asked about councillors switching over to the TVK, he said the corporation has not received any formal letter over party change.
“If a councillor wants to shift camps, a letter has to be submitted by both the councillor and the new party to which he/she joins. The ward members will not be disqualified,” said the official.