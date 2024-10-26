All EMUs on Chennai Beach-Tambaram section cancelled till 5 pm on Sunday

CHENNAI: All EMU services operated in Chennai Beach-Tambaram- Chengalpattu section are cancelled in both directions from 4 am to 5 pm on Sunday, as a part of ongoing 4th new railway line project between Chennai Beach and Egmore railway station.

In lieu of the cancelled EMU train services, passenger specials would be operated from Chennai Park to Tambaram and Chengalpattu, said a Southern Railway statement.

From Beach and Park railway stations, 40 passenger specials would be operated to Tambaram and Chengalpattu sections in a 20-minute interval. A total of 38 passenger specials would be operated from Chengalpattu and Tambaram to Park station.

From Beach to Avadi, Tiruvallur, Arakkonam, Gummidipundi and Sullurupeta, Sunday pattern of services would be followed. Additionally, 9 full train cancellations, 8 partial cancellations and changes in 5 originating stations would be followed. On the same route, on the other side, 12 trains are fully cancelled, 5 trains are partially cancelled and 5 trains are diverted.

Passengers are requested to plan their journey as per updated timings, added the statement.