Ali Khamenei's killing: Muslim groups protest outside US Consulate

CHENNAI: A few hundred people, including several women, from various Muslim groups went on a protest march towards the US consulate on Anna Salai on Sunday, condemning the US for the killing of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The 86-year-old was killed in an airstrike by Israel and the United States, targeting his compound in downtown Tehran, according to Iranian state media.
On Sunday, protestors wearing black shirts and holding placards of Ali Khamenei marched towards the consulate from a mosque on Peters Road in Royapettah. City police personnel, who were alerted about the march, stopped the protestors a few metres before the consulate. The protestors raised slogans against the United States government.
Former MLA and president of Manidhaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK), Thamimum Ansari, too joined the protestors and raised slogans against the US government.
The protestors were detained in a community hall and let off.