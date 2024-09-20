Alandur Metro parking can now house 300 extra two-wheelers

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Friday announced that it has expanded the parking facilities at Arignar Anna Alandur Metro Station which can now accommodate an additional 300 two-wheelers.

The newly renovated parking area is located on the other side of the station behind the MGR statue and has been upgraded with paver blocks, said a press release.

Currently, the existing parking facility in the Alandur Metro station supports 1,300 two-wheelers and 180 four-wheelers. The introduction of this additional space will offer greater convenience to passengers, encouraging more commuters to use the metro services with ease and efficiency, added the release.

The upgraded parking area was inaugurated by Rajesh Chaturvedi, Director (Systems and Operations) of CMRL, along with senior officials and staff of CMRL.