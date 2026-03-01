Alagappa varsity’s V-C urges graduates to dream big at DG Vaishnav College Graduation Day

CHENNAI: Alagappa University Vice-Chancellor Prof G Ravi on Saturday said that convocation was not the end of a student’s academic pursuit but the beginning of a new journey.
Addressing the 58th Graduation Day of DG Vaishnav College in the city, he urged students to dream big and work hard to achieve success. “Try to have a big dream and success is assured by hard work,” he added.
College secretary Ashok Kumar Mundhra inaugurated the function and appreciated the efforts of the students, noting that higher education marked an important milestone in their lives.
In his welcome address, S Santhosh Baboo, principal and syndicate member, University of Madras, presented the achievements of the college over the past year. He said, “The institution is moving steadily towards sustainable development goals and strengthening the infrastructure of its innovation council. Several students have cleared national-level competitive examinations such as NET and SET and are serving as assistant professors in various institutions.”
A total of 3,159 students received degrees this year, including 2,592 UG and 567 PG students. The pass percentage stood at 82 for UG courses and 94 for PG programmes.