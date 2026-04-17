Akshaya Tritiya rush: How are Chennai jewellery stores preparing?

CHENNAI: Jewellery stores across the city have made special arrangements, including early opening hours, advance booking options and dedicated counters, to manage the expected surge in customers ahead of Akshaya Tritiya on April 19.
What is Akshaya Tritiya and why is it significant?
The day is considered highly auspicious, symbolising prosperity, with many believing that purchases and charitable acts bring lasting wealth and good fortune.
What special arrangements have been made in Chennai for Akshaya Tritiya ?
According to a Daily Thanthi report, to handle heavy crowds, shops will open from 6 am, with special sales, discounts and dedicated counters to ease congestion. The most favourable time to buy jewellery is between 10.49 am and 12.20 pm on April 19, with the auspicious period extending until the morning of April 20.
Are there alternatives to buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya?
Yes. Apart from gold and diamond jewellery, people also buy silver or property. Those who cannot afford gold often purchase items like turmeric or rock salt, which are believed to bring similar prosperity. Donations such as food, clothes and water are also considered highly beneficial on this day.