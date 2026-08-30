Akasa Air flight returns to Chennai after bad weather in Andaman

The flight, which departed from Chennai airport in the morning, reportedly encountered strong winds and adverse weather conditions as it approached the Andaman Islands.

Unable to land, the aircraft remained airborne for a considerable period, circling over the area, before the crew decided to return to Chennai.

The flight eventually landed at Chennai airport in the afternoon. As the weather conditions did not improve, the airline subsequently cancelled the service for the day and informed passengers that they would be flown to the Andamans on Monday morning at 9.10 am.