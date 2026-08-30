Akasa Air flight returns to Chennai after bad weather in Andaman

CHENNAI: An Akasa Air flight carrying 176 passengers from Chennai to the Andaman Islands was forced to return to Chennai on Sunday after it was unable to land due to severe weather conditions in the region.
The flight, which departed from Chennai airport in the morning, reportedly encountered strong winds and adverse weather conditions as it approached the Andaman Islands.
Unable to land, the aircraft remained airborne for a considerable period, circling over the area, before the crew decided to return to Chennai.
The flight eventually landed at Chennai airport in the afternoon. As the weather conditions did not improve, the airline subsequently cancelled the service for the day and informed passengers that they would be flown to the Andamans on Monday morning at 9.10 am.
Not happy over the way in which their day panned out, passengers objected and demanded accommodation and food for the night. Following discussions with airport officials, arrangements were made to accommodate them at hotels in Chennai.
Of the 176 passengers, 31 chose to return to their homes and said they would report at the airport on Monday morning. The remaining 145 passengers were taken by vehicles from the airport to various hotels in the city.