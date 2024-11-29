Air passengers made to alight in heavy rain at Chennai Airport, authorities order probe

CHENNAI: Much to the horror of air travellers at Chennai Airport on Thursday night, over hundred passengers were forced to alight from a flight in heavy rain, without any proper arrangements.

Irate passengers raised complaints about the incident to the civil aviation authorities and demanded action.

The incident took place when an IndiGo flight from Coimbatore landed at Chennai around 11:36 pm instead of its usual time 11.40 amidst heavy rain.

Passengers were made to alight from the flight and stand in the downpour without any shelter.

Instead of providing an aero-bridge or covered ladder facilities for passengers to disembark safely, the flight staff allegedly provided only a regular ladder, forcing passengers to alight in an unsafe fashion.

Passengers claimed that alighting on an open ladder in the pouring rain posed a risk to the elderly passengers and children.

Angry passengers who travelled in the Indigo flight lodged complaints online with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, seeking action against those responsible for the inconvenience.

Following this, an investigation has been ordered into the incident, and the airport authorities have assured that necessary steps will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

When asked about the lapse, airport officials said that it is the responsibility of the airlines to provide ladders for passengers to disembark safely.

The incident has sparked outrage among passengers, who have demanded better facilities and safety measures at the airport.