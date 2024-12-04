Air passengers express frustration over unannounced parking fee hike at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: The air passengers are unhappy following the sudden tariff change for parking in the Chennai airport without prior announcement.

The parking tariff was increased in December 2022 after the inauguration of the Multi Level Car Parking (MLCP). Now in two years, the parking fare has slightly increased from Wednesday without any proper information. Earlier for two hours, the fare for a two-wheeler was Rs 30; now it is increased to Rs 35. For 24 hours it was Rs 95 and now increased to Rs 100.

For a car, the minimum charge was Rs 80 and has now increased to Rs 85. For 24 hours it was 525 and now increased to 550. Similarly, for Van, the minimum charge was Rs 315, and for 24 hours it was 1050. Now they changed to Rs 330 and Rs 1100.

For buses and heavy vehicles, the minimum charge was Rs 630, and it has been increased to Rs 660, and for 24 hours it is increased from Rs 2,100 to Rs 2,205.

An official from the Chennai airport said when the MLCP contract was handed to a private firm, in the agreement itself it was mentioned that fares could be slightly increased after two years. Only based on the agreement has the fare increased now. The official pointed out that during the inauguration itself, it was said the fare would increase after two years.

However, the passengers are unhappy with the management as they are in a hassle with the pickpoint, and now the parking fare also increased.