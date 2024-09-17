Air passenger alleges harassment by Customs at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: An air passenger who landed at Chennai airport from Kuala Lumpur has alleged harassment by customs officials of the Air Intelligence Unit on the pretext of checking for smuggled items and said that he was detained for more than ten hours against his wishes.

Jaffer Sadiq of Saidapet has sent a complaint regarding the incident to the Union Finance Minister and Chief Commissioner of Customs, Chennai.

He landed at Chennai Airport on the night of September 10. Sadiq, in his complaint, alleged that the AIU officers forcefully took his passport, shouting, alleging that he was a carrier (Kuruvi) and that he was concealing gold and wanted him to undergo body scanning.

Sadiq alleged that he consented to the body scanning against his wishes. Further, the customs officers had initially asked him to pay duty for the dress materials in his baggage, to which Sadiq said that they were gifts for the women of his family.

Sources in the Customs department said that the passenger was a frequent flyer and was on their watchlist and denied the allegations. There were 16 lehenga sets in his baggage, which do not fall under the definition of “personal effects,” and the said passenger is involved in bringing commercial goods into India for profit continuously.