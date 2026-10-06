Air India Express winter schedule leaves Chennai with few new flights

Chennai-Singapore flight resumes

Air India Express’ new Winter Schedule 2026 has left Chennai out of several key international and domestic routes, even as the airline significantly expands its operations across the country.

The airline will roll out its Winter Schedule from October 25, increasing its operations from around 3,150 weekly flights in the Summer 2026 schedule to nearly 4,100 weekly flights during winter. The airline will operate around 585 flights a day, including approximately 435 domestic and up to 150 international departures.

However, the expanded schedule has brought little cheer to passengers in Chennai, with only the Chennai-Singapore route being reintroduced among the previously operated Chennai routes.

Air India and Air India Express had earlier operated services from Chennai to international destinations including Dubai, Sharjah, Dammam, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Sri Lanka and the Maldives. These services were gradually reduced and subsequently discontinued.