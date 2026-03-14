Air India Express to operate special Chennai-Dubai flight after 14-day suspension

CHENNAI: Air India Express will operate a special flight between Chennai and Dubai on Saturday night (March 14) after regular services on the route remained suspended for the past 14 days.
The special flight will depart from Chennai at 8.30 pm and reach Dubai at 12.35 am. The return flight will leave Dubai at 2.10 am on Sunday (March 15) and arrive in Chennai at 6.15 am.
Nearly 200 passengers are expected to travel on the special service. Priority will be given to passengers who had already booked tickets on earlier Air India flights but were unable to travel as services on the Chennai-Dubai route were cancelled repeatedly over the past two weeks.
Flight services between Chennai and Dubai were halted from February 28 after US-Israel war on Iran, following which air services to several Middle East and Gulf destinations were suspended.
As a result, Air India flights operating between Chennai and Dubai, both outbound and inbound, have remained cancelled since February 28.
While Emirates airline has been operating occasional special flights between Chennai and Dubai, regular services to destinations including Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Doha, Muscat, and Saudi Arabia have not yet resumed.