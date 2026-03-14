Air India Express to operate special Chennai-Dubai flight after 14-day suspension

The special flight will depart from Chennai at 8.30 pm and reach Dubai at 12.35 am. The return flight will leave Dubai at 2.10 am on Sunday (March 15) and arrive in Chennai at 6.15 am.

Nearly 200 passengers are expected to travel on the special service. Priority will be given to passengers who had already booked tickets on earlier Air India flights but were unable to travel as services on the Chennai-Dubai route were cancelled repeatedly over the past two weeks.