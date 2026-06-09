Air India Express flights delays leave Chennai passengers stranded overnight

Kolkata flight delayed by eight hours

The worst affected was the Air India Express flight to Kolkata, which was scheduled to depart from Chennai at 7.40 pm. Around 148 passengers had checked in for the flight when an announcement was made that the departure would be delayed.

Passengers said no information was provided regarding the revised departure time or the reason for the delay. More than 30 passengers reportedly cancelled their travel plans and returned home.

The flight eventually departed at around 4 am on Tuesday with about 110 passengers on board, nearly eight hours behind schedule.