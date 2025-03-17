Air India Express connects Chennai with Hindon airport near Delhi; check details here

CHENNAI: Air India Express is all set to launch a new daily direct flight service between Chennai and Hindon in Ghaziabad near Delhi from March 22.

The direct flight will depart from Chennai airport at 5.55 am and reach Hindon at 8.55 am every day.

In the return journey, the flight will depart from Hindon airport at 3.10 pm and reach Chennai at 6.05 pm on all days except Saturdays. On Saturdays, it will leave at 9.45 am and arrive at 12.40 pm. It is a 3-hour long journey on all days.

As per the Air India Express website, the flight fares on the inaugural day (March 22) from Chennai to Hindon will be: Xpress Lite: Rs 6,130, Xpress Value: Rs 6,236, Xpress Flex: Rs 6,656, and Xpress Biz: Rs 11,248.

The fare on the inaugural day from Hindon to Chennai will be: Xpress Lite: Rs 5,483, Xpress Value: Rs 5,572, Xpress Flex: Rs 5,928, and Xpress Biz: Rs 11,292

On the whole, Air India Express will be operating 40 flights every week from the Hindon airport to five Indian cities — Chennai, Bengaluru, Goa, Jammu, and Kolkata.

This is aimed at strengthening connectivity in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Rammohan Naidu, Union Minister for Civil Aviation, who inaugurated Air India Express's services from Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad, said the launch of services from Hindon will complement existing operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi and strengthen connectivity with the National Capital Region (NCR), as reported by ANI.

"As the Indian air market grows and matures, metropolitan regions can be served by multiple airports as we see in cities like London, New York and Tokyo. The services from Hindon will complement our extensive operations from Indira Gandhi International Airport, from where we serve 18 domestic and four international destinations," Aloke Singh, Managing Director, Air India Express, said.

Air India Express, a Tata Enterprise and a subsidiary of Air India, operates over 400 daily flights, connecting 39 domestic and 16 international airports, with a fleet of 99 aircraft, comprising 63 Boeing 737s and 36 Airbus A320s.

(With inputs from ANI)