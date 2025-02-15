Air India Express to launch one-way daily flights from Ghaziabad's Hindon Airport to Tiruchy; check details here

CHENNAI: Air India Express has announced the introduction of a one-way daily flight service from Hindon Airport near Delhi to Tiruchy from March 22, 2025, onwards. This new route is expected to enhance Tiruchy’s domestic air connectivity, providing a convenient travel option for passengers from the two cities.

According to a post on social media platform X, the new service, IX 1624, will depart from Hindon airport (in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad) at 03:20 PM and arrive in Chennai at 06:05 PM. Passengers travelling to Chennai will disembark, while passengers headed for Tiruchy will remain on the aircraft. The same flight will depart from Chennai at 06:45 PM and arrive in Tiruchy at 07:45 PM.

Overall, the journey will take 4 hours and 25 minutes. There is no aircraft change and it will be a one-way flight service, the low-cost carrier added in a statement.

As per the Air India Express portal, the inaugural day's flight fare costs Rs 6,341, Rs 6,499 and Rs 7, 023, across Xpress Lite, Value & Flex class categories.

Additionally, from March 1, 2025, onwards, Air India Express will commence direct flights to Bengaluru, Goa, and Kolkata from the Hindon airspace, making it the first carrier in the country to operate from two airports in the National Capital Region (NCR) — Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) and Hindon Airport (HDO).