Air India cancels, reduces Chennai flights; rising fuel costs blamed

The airline has either cancelled or reduced flights connecting Chennai with destinations including Andaman, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Coimbatore, Singapore, Dubai, Sri Lanka, Sharjah, Dammam and Kuala Lumpur. Air India said services would be increased again once operating conditions improve.

According to an Air India spokesperson, rising fuel prices have impacted the airline's operations, forcing it to rationalise services on several routes. The carrier said affected passengers are being accommodated on alternative flights, allowed to change travel dates without penalties, or offered full refunds.