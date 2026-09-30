Air Customs nab flyer from Chennai with drone components, e-cigarettes

The officials who were monitoring the passengers who arrived from Dubai on Monday night grew suspicious of a male passenger, aged around 35, who had travelled to Dubai as a tourist and was returning to the city. The man hailing from Chennai was stopped and questioned, following which the Customs officials inspected his large suitcase. During the search, they found several drone components packed inside the luggage.

The drones had not been assembled and were being carried as individual components. The seized items contained enough parts to assemble around 10 drones, said officials. They also found a large quantity of e-cigarettes, which are prohibited in India, in the suitcase. The combined international value of the drone components and e-cigarettes is estimated to be around Rs 35 lakh.