    AIADMK's executive and general council to meet on Dec 15 in Chennai

    He requested the members of councils and special invitees to attend the meeting without fail.

    27 Nov 2024 10:06 AM IST
     Edappadi K Palaniswami

    CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said that the party's general and executive councils' meetings would be on December 15, as per the party's bylaw, in Chennai.

    (Further details awaited)

    DTNEXT Bureau

