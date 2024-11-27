Begin typing your search...
AIADMK's executive and general council to meet on Dec 15 in Chennai
He requested the members of councils and special invitees to attend the meeting without fail.
CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said that the party's general and executive councils' meetings would be on December 15, as per the party's bylaw, in Chennai.
He requested the members of councils and special invitees to attend the meeting without fail.
(Further details awaited)
Next Story