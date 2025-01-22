AIADMK to protest against DMK govt, Tambaram Corporation over lack of basic amenities in Perungalathur

CHENNAI: The AIADMK has announced a protest against the DMK government and Tambaram Corporation on January 29 demanding to fulfill the basic amenities for the residents of zone V of the urban local body immediately.

The party would organise the protest at Srinivasa Perumal Kovil junction along Kamaraj High Road in Perungalathur to highlight the authorities’ lacklustre approach to the people’s issues and their failure to deliver the basic amenities, said Palaniswami in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Senior party leader and former minister D Jayakumar along with Chengalpet (West) district secretary and former MP Chitlapakkam C Chandrasekaran would participate in the protest.

Palaniswami pointed out that the community hall, commercial complex,and anganwadi centre have remained locked despite construction being completed a long time ago. He further accused the authorities of neglecting the maintenance of 15 parks that were well-kept during the AIADMK regime. These parks have since fallen into disrepair, becoming havens for anti-social elements and drunkards due to inadequate lighting. This situation poses both an inconvenience and a threat to the public in the vicinity.

The DMK also failed to fulfill their poll promise of constructing underground drainage system in Perungalathur and Pallikaranai areas, he further said