AIADMK rivals withdraw High Court plea

At the July 11, 2022 general council meeting, resolutions were passed abolishing the posts of coordinator and joint coordinator and creating the post of general secretary. A special resolution was also adopted to expel O Panneerselvam, PH Manoj Pandian, R Vaithilingam, JCD Prabhakar, and others from the party. Challenging these resolutions, the expelled leaders filed civil suits before the High Court, which are pending before the Court.

Since O Panneerselvam, Manoj Pandian and Vaithilingam have since joined the DMK, while JCD Prabhakaran has joined TVK, they submitted letters to the High Court Registry seeking permission to withdraw the civil suits.