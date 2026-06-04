AIADMK rivals withdraw High Court plea

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday allowed former AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam, PH Manoj Pandian, R Vaithilingam and JCD Prabhakar to withdraw their suits challenging the July 11, 2022, AIADMK General Council resolutions, and also permitted AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to withdraw his suit against the OPS faction, closing all the pleas.
At the July 11, 2022 general council meeting, resolutions were passed abolishing the posts of coordinator and joint coordinator and creating the post of general secretary. A special resolution was also adopted to expel O Panneerselvam, PH Manoj Pandian, R Vaithilingam, JCD Prabhakar, and others from the party. Challenging these resolutions, the expelled leaders filed civil suits before the High Court, which are pending before the Court.
Since O Panneerselvam, Manoj Pandian and Vaithilingam have since joined the DMK, while JCD Prabhakaran has joined TVK, they submitted letters to the High Court Registry seeking permission to withdraw the civil suits.
Based on these requests, the matters were listed again before Justice N Kumaresh Babu. The court accepted the withdrawal and permitted O Panneerselvam and others to withdraw their suits, thereby closing the pleas.
Similarly, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had filed a suit seeking to restrain O Panneerselvam's faction from interfering in party affairs and from using the party's name, flag and symbol.
Accepting the request, Justice permitted the withdrawal of Edappadi K Palaniswami's suit as well and closed the plea.