AIADMK functionary among 5 held in separate drug cases

In Valasaravakkam, ANIU personnel, along with local police, apprehended 21-year-old Sunil, a college student and the deputy secretary of the AIADMK Tiruvallur district youth wing.

Based on inputs provided by Suni, police arrested his associates, P Varun Prasath (23) of Kovur, and J Vishvesh (22) of Iyyappanthangal and seized 700 grams of OG Ganja and three motorcycles from the accused.