AIADMK functionary among 5 held in separate drug cases

CHENNAI: In separate incidents of drug seizures in the city, the police arrested five persons, including an AIADMK Youth wing functionary, an engineer, and a digital marketer for possession of narcotic substances on Wednesday.
In Valasaravakkam, ANIU personnel, along with local police, apprehended 21-year-old Sunil, a college student and the deputy secretary of the AIADMK Tiruvallur district youth wing.
Based on inputs provided by Suni, police arrested his associates, P Varun Prasath (23) of Kovur, and J Vishvesh (22) of Iyyappanthangal and seized 700 grams of OG Ganja and three motorcycles from the accused.
In another incident within Tirumangalam police limits, ANIU personnel, along with local police, kept vigil on Ambattur Estate Road and intercepted a duo based on a tip-off.
On checking their belongings, police found 4 grams of methamphetamine, 14 grams of OG ganja, and 21 LSD stamps. The arrested persons were identified as Sanjay Kumar (23), a digital marketer and Nandakumar (29), an engineer with a private firm.
The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.