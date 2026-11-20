For motorists, electronic message signs will provide information on traffic conditions, incidents, road hazards and other alerts, helping them make informed decisions while travelling, while speed display systems will alert drivers about their vehicle speed. The command centre will coordinate with enforcement agencies and rescue teams to respond to incidents, with alerts to be shared round the clock.

The project also includes a Highway Maintenance Monitoring Module, which will use camera feeds to identify and classify road defects. It will detect potholes based on severity, edge breaks, shoulder deterioration, waterlogging, and faded, missing or damaged lane markings and centrelines. Each defect will be tagged with its GPS location, highway chainage, lane, severity, and timestamp, while the system will generate a road-condition flag for every 100m stretch.

It will also monitor road assets visible to cameras, including crash barriers and guardrails, lighting poles, road markings, and encroachments or obstructions within the right of way. Missing or damaged crash barriers and fallen or tilted lighting poles will be flagged for attention. Safety hazards such as fallen structures, dark zones, landslides, slope failures and washouts are also covered under the monitoring framework.

The system is intended to alert the command centre and highway maintenance teams so that defects and safety hazards can be addressed. However, the tender limits camera-based detection to features reliably visible from the installed camera height. Items requiring close-range or oblique viewing, such as drain blockages, sign legibility and cat's-eye reflectors, are excluded from automated detection, though they can be marked for manual review.

The tender provides for 80 traffic monitoring camera locations, 12 VIDES locations, four speed display systems and eight fixed variable message signs, besides four portable message signs.

The project will be implemented over eight months, followed by five years of operation and maintenance. The system will also be integrated with platforms and agencies including the NIC e-Challan system, police control rooms, the 1033 highway helpline, Dial 112 and the Vahan database.