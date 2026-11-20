CHENNAI: Motorists using the 32.6 km Chennai Bypass and the 33 km Chennai-Tada section of NH-16 will soon be monitored by an AI-enabled Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS), which will detect overspeeding, flag vehicle-classification discrepancies, and also identify road defects such as potholes, damaged road markings, and waterlogging.
The Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL) has invited bids to install the system across 65.6km of highways.
The system will use traffic monitoring cameras, Video Incident Detection and Enforcement Systems (VIDES), speed display systems, and electronic message boards to monitor traffic and road conditions round the clock. A common command and control centre will be established at Nallur toll plaza on the Chennai-Tada section.
Overspeeding will be among the key traffic violations monitored through the system. Gantry-mounted LiDAR speed detectors will measure the speed of vehicles and capture evidence, including the vehicle's number plate, lane, category, speed limit, and timestamp. The system will generate a digital evidence package for each violation, with camera images or video, sensor details and calibration status, to support speed enforcement and e-challan processing.
The system will also identify vehicles whose category, as detected by cameras, does not match the category returned by the NPCI FASTag mapper API. Such discrepancies will be forwarded to the project director or IHMCL for further action. Cameras will also record passing vehicles and classify them into categories such as two-wheelers, three-wheelers, cars, buses, trucks, and multi-axle vehicles for traffic counting and monitoring.
For motorists, electronic message signs will provide information on traffic conditions, incidents, road hazards and other alerts, helping them make informed decisions while travelling, while speed display systems will alert drivers about their vehicle speed. The command centre will coordinate with enforcement agencies and rescue teams to respond to incidents, with alerts to be shared round the clock.
The project also includes a Highway Maintenance Monitoring Module, which will use camera feeds to identify and classify road defects. It will detect potholes based on severity, edge breaks, shoulder deterioration, waterlogging, and faded, missing or damaged lane markings and centrelines. Each defect will be tagged with its GPS location, highway chainage, lane, severity, and timestamp, while the system will generate a road-condition flag for every 100m stretch.
It will also monitor road assets visible to cameras, including crash barriers and guardrails, lighting poles, road markings, and encroachments or obstructions within the right of way. Missing or damaged crash barriers and fallen or tilted lighting poles will be flagged for attention. Safety hazards such as fallen structures, dark zones, landslides, slope failures and washouts are also covered under the monitoring framework.
The system is intended to alert the command centre and highway maintenance teams so that defects and safety hazards can be addressed. However, the tender limits camera-based detection to features reliably visible from the installed camera height. Items requiring close-range or oblique viewing, such as drain blockages, sign legibility and cat's-eye reflectors, are excluded from automated detection, though they can be marked for manual review.
The tender provides for 80 traffic monitoring camera locations, 12 VIDES locations, four speed display systems and eight fixed variable message signs, besides four portable message signs.
The project will be implemented over eight months, followed by five years of operation and maintenance. The system will also be integrated with platforms and agencies including the NIC e-Challan system, police control rooms, the 1033 highway helpline, Dial 112 and the Vahan database.