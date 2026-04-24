AI for all: IIT Madras expands SWAYAM Plus with three new courses

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has expanded its digital learning initiative, SWAYAM Plus, with three new beginner-level artificial intelligence courses, as part of its ‘AI for All’ campaign aimed at widening access to emerging technology skills.
Launched by IIT-M Director V Kamakoti at a campus event marking two years of SWAYAM Plus, the courses, AI for Aspiring Engineers, AI for Administrators and Prompt Engineering, are designed for learners with no prior coding experience and focus on practical applications.
The programme is being offered in partnership with IITM Pravartak and is open to students and professionals across disciplines. While the engineering-focused course is priced at Rs 500 plus GST, the other two are available at Rs 100 plus GST each. Registrations are open till May 10.
Speaking at the event, R Sarathi, Dean (Planning), IIT-M, said, “Since its inception, SWAYAM Plus has grown significantly, now hosting over 500 courses across more than 15 sectors, with over 5.5 lakh learners registered.”
The Institute said the ‘AI for All’ campaign, launched in May 2025, has seen strong uptake, with earlier batches drawing over 90,000 registrations across multiple disciplines, including AI for educators.
The platform, an initiative of the Ministry of Education, continues to emphasise industry-aligned, employment-oriented courses, with select programmes offering academic credit and validation by IIT-M.