AI eye to add bite to Chennai Corporation’s enforcement drive against waste

Consequently, the GCC is inviting bids to select a System Integrator (SI) to manage the installation and maintenance of these sophisticated surveillance units, which will be monitored from the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at the GCC headquarters.

The enforcement activities have become critical for the GCC to ensure the effective implementation of SWM regulations across the city. The vehicle plays a vital role in identifying violations, including illegal dumping, improper waste disposal, and non-compliance with SWM rules.

The proposed camera systems will support real-time monitoring, recording, and enforcement support during field inspections and shall integrate seamlessly with the ICCC platform.

A senior GCC official explained, “A fleet of 55 enforcement vehicles is in use, and all of them are integrated with GPS, geofencing and a predefined route. Any unauthorised route deviation triggers an automated alert on the monitoring dashboard in the ICCC assigned to the zones. In the future, after installing the AI-based cameras in vehicles, our enforcement standards will be enhanced.”