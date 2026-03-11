AI-based camera be installed in 55 GCC’s enforcement vehicles

CHENNAI: Aiming to strengthen field monitoring and enforcement within city limits, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has proposed deploying AI-based camera systems on 55 enforcement vehicles, which will detect violations, including illegal dumping, improper waste disposal, and non-compliance with Solid Waste Management (SWM) rules.
Consequently, the GCC is inviting bids to select a System Integrator (SI) to manage the installation and maintenance of these sophisticated surveillance units, which will be monitored from the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at the GCC headquarters.
The enforcement activities have become critical for the GCC to ensure the effective implementation of SWM regulations across the city. The vehicle plays a vital role in identifying violations, including illegal dumping, improper waste disposal, and non-compliance with SWM rules.
The proposed camera systems will support real-time monitoring, recording, and enforcement support during field inspections and shall integrate seamlessly with the ICCC platform.
A senior GCC official explained, “A fleet of 55 enforcement vehicles is in use, and all of them are integrated with GPS, geofencing and a predefined route. Any unauthorised route deviation triggers an automated alert on the monitoring dashboard in the ICCC assigned to the zones. In the future, after installing the AI-based cameras in vehicles, our enforcement standards will be enhanced.”
The SI is responsible for end-to-end deployment and maintenance of vehicle-mounted AI cameras. It will configure and integrate the camera systems with the ICCC platform, provide adequate technical manpower for installation, configuration, testing, commissioning, and maintenance of the AI-based camera systems in the enforcement vehicles, and also operation and maintenance of the commissioned solution for a period of 1 year from go-live.
“The recorded data can be transmitted or accessed through the ICCC for centralised monitoring for decision-making. This will boost operational efficiency, enhance urban liveability, and enable data-driven governance in waste management enforcement,” added the official.
SI will design, supply, install, test, implement, and commission a monitoring system of above-ground urban utilities in public places such as roads, footpaths, parking, pedestrian lights, median lights, median on roads, roadside hoardings and signage. Through AI-based camera systems, edge intelligence, AI and machine-learning training for automatic monitoring and enforcement support during field inspections will be implemented.
As per the GCC, the SI must install vehicle-grade, tamper-proof systems with 15-day storage, GPS tagging, and timestamping. These units must integrate seamlessly with the ICCC Video Management System (VMS) to enable remote monitoring and incident review.
The SI must provide secure 4G and 5G connectivity (VPN/APN) for real-time HD streaming and GPS data to the ICCC centre. The system must support automatic reconnection and local storage during outages, with automated synchronisation once connectivity is restored.
The SI must supply vehicle-grade, vibration-resistant brackets to ensure stable camera positioning. These durable fixtures must maintain an optimal field of view during continuous movement and field inspections.
“As the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) approaches, project implementation steps will be decided once the tender process is complete,” added the official.