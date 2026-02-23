Agnikul achieves India first with triple semi-cryogenic engine cluster test

The engines, each 3D-printed as a single piece of hardware, were designed and manufactured entirely in-house at the company’s Rocket Factory-1. All three engines are powered by electric motor-driven pumps, a distinctive feature of Agnikul’s propulsion architecture.

The clustered test involved calibrating six pumps and six motors, and tuning six independent speed control algorithms to work in synchronisation to ensure uniform ignition, steady-state performance and coordinated shutdown across the system.

“To the best of our knowledge, this is the first time such a clustered semi-cryogenic engine test has been carried out in India,” the company said in a statement, describing the milestone as a key step towards operationalising its small satellite launch vehicle, Agnibaan.