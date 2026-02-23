Agnikul achieves India first with triple semi-cryogenic engine cluster test

CHENNAI: Agnikul Cosmos, an Indian aerospace startup founded at IIT Madras, on Monday announced the successful simultaneous test-firing of three semi-cryogenic rocket engines configured as a cluster, a first in the country, according to the company.
The engines, each 3D-printed as a single piece of hardware, were designed and manufactured entirely in-house at the company’s Rocket Factory-1. All three engines are powered by electric motor-driven pumps, a distinctive feature of Agnikul’s propulsion architecture.
The clustered test involved calibrating six pumps and six motors, and tuning six independent speed control algorithms to work in synchronisation to ensure uniform ignition, steady-state performance and coordinated shutdown across the system.
“To the best of our knowledge, this is the first time such a clustered semi-cryogenic engine test has been carried out in India,” the company said in a statement, describing the milestone as a key step towards operationalising its small satellite launch vehicle, Agnibaan.
Agnikul specialises in customisable, cost-effective and rapid small-satellite launches to low-Earth orbit (LEO), positioning itself in a fast-growing segment of the global space market.
The startup acknowledged the support of the ISRO and Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe), noting that the achievement reflects the maturing collaboration between India’s public and private space sectors.
Congratulating the team, Guidance Tamil Nadu, the Tamil Nadu government’s nodal agency for investment promotion and single-window facilitation, said the milestone highlights the State’s deep-tech capabilities.
“Congratulations to Agnikul Cosmos on the successful simultaneous test-firing of three semi-cryogenic rocket engines designed and manufactured entirely in-house as a clustered configuration, a significant milestone for Tamil Nadu’s growing private space sector,” it said.