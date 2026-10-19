Agencies deny UPI payments for LPG deliveries, cite MDR

"I always opt for cash on delivery when booking a cylinder. And I always paid through UPI by scanning the QR code on the delivery person’s mobile phone. However, now they refuse to accept UPI payments and insist on payment by cash, citing the new MDR rule,” said N Anitha, a resident of Kodambakkam.

Gas agencies say they are reluctant to accept digital payments during deliveries due to the MDR fee imposed on UPI transactions.