After three days of anxiety, Dubai flight brings 217 stranded passengers home to Chennai

“When we reached the airport, they said flights were cancelled due to the war. We stayed in a hotel nearby. All night we heard jets and explosions. We feared we would be stranded for a week and even considered travelling to Muscat. When Emirates announced the Chennai flight, we rushed and managed to return safely,” he said.

Dev Kumar, travelling from London to Chennai via Dubai, said thousands of passengers were stranded at the airport.

“The Dubai authorities arranged hotel accommodation and food for us. Even though we kept hearing explosions and sirens, they ensured our safety. The Indian government coordinated with Dubai officials. Emirates contacted us last night and brought us safely to Chennai,” he said.

Murugan, travelling from Saudi Arabia via Dubai, said around 20,000 passengers were affected.

“Warning sirens would suddenly go off even in hotels, which frightened women and children. Many were in tears. But Dubai police and officials handled the situation well. Due to coordination between Indian and Dubai authorities, we have now reached Chennai safely,” he said.