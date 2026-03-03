After three days of anxiety, Dubai flight brings 217 stranded passengers home to Chennai

CHENNAI: With emotional accounts of sirens, sleepless nights and uncertainty, passengers stranded in Dubai returned to Chennai early Tuesday after flight services from Gulf countries resumed following a three-day suspension triggered by the escalating conflict involving Israel, United States and Iran.
At 2.15 am., the first flight operated by Emirates landed at Chennai International Airport with 217 passengers on board.
Family members gathered in large numbers at the airport despite the early hour, welcoming their loved ones with tears and tight embraces after three days of anxiety. Passengers completed immigration and customs checks and exited the terminal around 3 a.m.
Vaijayanthi, a resident of Poonamallee who had been staying in Dubai with her husband, said the past three days were filled with fear.
“We were safe, but we were constantly anxious to return home. Fighter jets were flying overhead with loud noises. We couldn’t sleep for three nights. There was tension everywhere, and at times power was cut. We waited in darkness and uncertainty. Boarding the flight finally brought us relief,” she said, adding that her husband would return on a subsequent flight.
Karthik from Koyambedu, who had travelled to Dubai with his family for a holiday, said their return flight scheduled for Saturday night was cancelled abruptly.
“When we reached the airport, they said flights were cancelled due to the war. We stayed in a hotel nearby. All night we heard jets and explosions. We feared we would be stranded for a week and even considered travelling to Muscat. When Emirates announced the Chennai flight, we rushed and managed to return safely,” he said.
Dev Kumar, travelling from London to Chennai via Dubai, said thousands of passengers were stranded at the airport.
“The Dubai authorities arranged hotel accommodation and food for us. Even though we kept hearing explosions and sirens, they ensured our safety. The Indian government coordinated with Dubai officials. Emirates contacted us last night and brought us safely to Chennai,” he said.
Murugan, travelling from Saudi Arabia via Dubai, said around 20,000 passengers were affected.
“Warning sirens would suddenly go off even in hotels, which frightened women and children. Many were in tears. But Dubai police and officials handled the situation well. Due to coordination between Indian and Dubai authorities, we have now reached Chennai safely,” he said.
The disruption began on Saturday after Israel and the United States reportedly launched strikes on Iran. In retaliation, Iran is said to have targeted US military bases stationed in parts of the UAE and other Middle Eastern regions.
Following the escalation, several countries in the Middle East temporarily closed their airspace, leading to suspension of flights from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Muscat from Saturday afternoon onwards.
With partial lifting of airspace restrictions late Monday night, limited operations resumed, allowing stranded passengers to return home.