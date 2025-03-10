After sports quota, IIT-Madras launches Olympiad quota in UG courses

CHENNAI: IIT Madras has launched admissions to undergraduate programmes for students who excel in national and international Olympiads, the competitive examinations that assess students’ academic prowess in various subjects.

According to IIT-M, this admission process called 'Science Olympiad Excellence' (ScOpE), will be outside the JEE (Advanced) Framework and the students will be admitted from the academic year 2025-2026.

“Similar to admissions through Sports Excellence Admissions and Fine Arts and Culture Excellence modes, ScOpE will also have two supernumerary seats per programme of which one seat will be exclusively for women students. The eligibility criteria such as passing of Class 12 and age, among other criteria, remain exactly the same as that of JEE (Advanced) for the respective year. In addition, the candidate should not have been admitted to an IIT in the previous years,” a release issued by IIT-M read.

“The applications will be open for the first batch from June 3 and the detailed guidelines and business rules for ScOpE admission are available on the website - https://ugadmissions.iitm.ac.in/scope,” it said.

“The allotment of seats under this scheme will be based on the ScOpE Rank List (SRL), which will be based on the performance and achievements of the candidates in five Olympiads (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Informatics, and Biology). Check business rules on the website for details on the preparation of ScOpE rank list,” it added.

Outlining the vision for ScOpE admissions, V Kamakoti, the director of IIT-M said, “The world's grandest puzzles aren't solved by memorizing textbooks, but by those who dare to dismantle them, piece by piece, and create new wonders for the future generations. With this vision, IIT Madras embarks on yet another new journey by offering admission to much coveted undergraduate programmes for candidates with demonstrated excellence in science Olympiads.”

Urging students all over the country who excel in Olympiads to apply under this initiative, he added, “To those who have proven their brilliance on the international stage of science Olympiads, we don't just offer admission; we offer a sanctuary where their insatiable curiosity will find its most fertile ground amongst the blissful IIT M flora and fauna.”