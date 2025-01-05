After schools and airports, now TN police HQ, Secretariat get bomb threats

CHENNAI: A day after Anna University received a hoax bomb threat, the State Secretariat and the Director General of Police's office on Sunday received a false bomb threat via a phone call.

According to a Thanthi TV report, an unidentified person had contacted the police control room and issued the bomb threat.

The police promptly conducted an inspection and found the threat to be a hoax.

A case has been registered and a search is under way to trace the sender through their phone number.

An unprecedented surge in hoax bomb threats targeted schools, colleges, airlines and airports last year, causing disruption and chaos. The trend appears to have not subsided this year as well.