After NCB and ED, IT dept steps in to probe Jaffer Sadiq & Co.

CHENNAI: The Income Tax department has now joined the list of central agencies investigating expelled DMK party functionary and Tamil film producer Jaffer Sadiq.
On Monday, IT sleuths — accompanied by election flying squad teams — conducted searches at least ten locations across Chennai, including Egmore, Kilpauk, Anna Salai, and Perambur. Properties linked to Sadiq were also targeted. As part of the operation, IT authorities searched his residence in the Foreshore Estate area.
Sadiq was arrested in March 2024 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for his alleged role as the mastermind behind a drug smuggling operation worth Rs. 2,000 crore. Authorities claim he trafficked pseudoephedrine — a narcotic substance — mixed with multi-grain mix and grated coconut, sending it to international markets including Australia and New Zealand.
At the time of his arrest, Sadiq was serving as Deputy Organiser of the DMK’s NRI wing for Chennai West.
During their probe, NCB investigators also arrested at least five of Sadiq’s associates, including a key aide named Sadhanadan. While Sadiq was on the run, an NCB team armed with a court order broke open his locked house in Santhome and conducted searches.
Days after the NCB arrest, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at nearly 35 premises linked to Sadiq in Chennai and other locations. The ED launched its Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) probe based on the NCB case, focusing on the money laundering angle.
With the IT department now conducting searches, the investigation into Sadiq’s network has broadened further.