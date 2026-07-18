After MRV's induction, Karur TVK candidate withdraws poll plea

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday was informed that TVK candidate VP Mathiyalagan has decided to withdraw his election petition challenging the victory of former AIADMK Minister MR Vijayabhaskar, who recently joined the ruling party, from the Karur Assembly constituency.
The then AIADMK candidate won the election by a margin of 1,821 votes. Challenging his election, TVK candidate VP Mathiyalagan filed an election petition before the Madras High Court. When the matter was taken up earlier, counsel for the petitioner had submitted that, since MR Vijayabhaskar had resigned from the AIADMK and joined the TVK, instructions would be obtained from the petitioner on whether he wished to continue pursuing the election petition.
When the matter came up for hearing before Justice N Senthilkumar, counsel for the petitioner informed the court that the petitioner had decided to withdraw the election petition.
Recording the submission, Justice N Senthilkumar directed the petitioner to file a formal application seeking permission to withdraw the election petition in accordance with the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, and adjourned the matter by two weeks.