After MRV's induction, Karur TVK candidate withdraws poll plea

The then AIADMK candidate won the election by a margin of 1,821 votes. Challenging his election, TVK candidate VP Mathiyalagan filed an election petition before the Madras High Court. When the matter was taken up earlier, counsel for the petitioner had submitted that, since MR Vijayabhaskar had resigned from the AIADMK and joined the TVK, instructions would be obtained from the petitioner on whether he wished to continue pursuing the election petition.

When the matter came up for hearing before Justice N Senthilkumar, counsel for the petitioner informed the court that the petitioner had decided to withdraw the election petition.