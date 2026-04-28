After MHC prodding, Corporation, MW officials to begin seepage repair at Saidapet subway

There were persistent complaints from the people in the area over water seepage. The matter finally reached the High Court after advocate SP Chockalingam of Saidapet filed a petition alleging that persistent water seepage in the subway has led to frequent vehicular accidents, thereby posing a serious threat to public safety. The continuous seepage was also weakening the subway's foundation, the petitioner said.

After the court directed the officials to inspect the site, senior officials from Corporation and Metro Water examined the wall and floor, and found the cause.