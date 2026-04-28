After MHC prodding, Corporation, MW officials to begin seepage repair at Saidapet subway

CHENNAI: Following a direction from the Madras High Court, officials from the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) conducted a joint inspection and found the root cause in the CP Pavalavannan subway in Saidapet.
There were persistent complaints from the people in the area over water seepage. The matter finally reached the High Court after advocate SP Chockalingam of Saidapet filed a petition alleging that persistent water seepage in the subway has led to frequent vehicular accidents, thereby posing a serious threat to public safety. The continuous seepage was also weakening the subway's foundation, the petitioner said.
After the court directed the officials to inspect the site, senior officials from Corporation and Metro Water examined the wall and floor, and found the cause.
"Even after arresting the water flow in the pipeline, which flows from the eastern to the western side of the subway, water is continuing to seep from the surface in the subway," said a CMWSSB official at the site. He added that the Corporation is responsible for arresting the seepage.
A senior official from the corporation said grouting would be done at night to arrest the water leakage.