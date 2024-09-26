After maternity leave, 19 Chennai Police constables transferred to their native places

CHENNAI: As many as 19 policewomen attached to Greater Chennai Police (GCP) returning from Maternity leave have been issued transfer orders to their native district to be by the side of their families, in compliance with Chief Minister MK Stalin’s orders on August 23.

He had announced that his government has decided to provide transfer posting for three years to cops returning from maternity leave in districts where their parents or kin of their husbands live by exempting their seniority.

He made the announcement after distributing the President's Medal and Union Home Ministry medals to police personnel at a function held in Rajarathinam Stadium.

The CM referred to the one-year maternity leave provided to women cops and said that they (women cops) have been repeatedly complaining of the difficulties they face in raising their children upon their return from maternity leave.