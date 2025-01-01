After four decades, sun sets on Chennai's own Udhayam Theatre

CHENNAI: The bustling complex that once witnessed thunderous celebrations of fans during the release of Rajinikanth’s films since the 80s is now a deserted building with empty corridors and eerier silence at the ticket counters. Udhayam Theatre, which holds a slice of memory for many a movie buff in Chennai, is now part of nostalgia, after it closed last month.

Soon, the land where it stands will be handed over to a real estate firm in a few days to construct a residential complex.

It was during late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran’s period that six brothers – Narayana Pillai, Subramaniya Pillai, Karuppasamy Pillai, Paramasivam Pillai, Sundaram Pillai, and Kalyana Sundaram Pillai – came to Chennai from Tirunelveli’s Udhayathur with the dream of starting a theatre. That dream came to life in 1983 with the screening of Rajini’s ‘Sivappu Sooriyan’. Since then, it has always been “If it’s Thalaivar’s film, it is always Udhayam,” for the Superstar’s fans.

“Since 1983, Udhayam has been a key landmark in Chennai. During the release of ‘Padikkadavan’ (1985), people thronged the theatre even braving a cyclone. We lost a gem,” says A Muthukrishnan, who was an operator there.

For housekeeper Pencilaiya, the theatre was home for more than two decades. “Those days, it was like a festival during the release of Rajini’s films. People would flock in for repeat shows. Later, Ajith and Vijay’s films were celebrated. People are unable to come to terms with the fact that this landmark will be demolished soon,” he shares with teary eyes.

One of the first multiplexes in Chennai that housed four screens - Udhayam, Mini Udhayam, Sooriyan, and Chandran - the theatre complex could accommodate more than 2,000 viewers. “In all four theatres, we used to run shows with short intervals so that no one would leave the compound without watching a film and an empty heart,” adds the 52-year-old.

The last film to be screened before the curtains came down was Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’. But the workers and moviegoers are not very happy about it. “The celebratory spirits would have been at the peak if it were a Rajini film,” says Muthukrishnan with a sad smile.

Sharing his memory associated with Udhayam, Elumalai, a 47-year-old radiographer, says, “In the coming years, it will be impossible to find such a theatre in Chennai that houses so many emotions within.”

Sathyanarayanan (24), another regular, was introduced to the multiplex by his father, an ardent movie fan. “I was amazed to see the peak of celebration at Udhayam Theatre during the release of ‘Pettai’ and ‘Kaththi’. I feel it is not fair to close such icons of the city that hold many nostalgic memories,” he remarks.

The auto drivers in and around Ashok Pillar would also miss the theatre, which was a landmark even for people from other parts of the State. “It is hard to believe that I wouldn’t hear Udhayam Theatre’s name from my customers as a landmark to reach their destination,” shares a dejected Kumar, whose first film at the theatre was ‘Velaikkaran’ (1987).

When the news about its closure spread, Chennaiites from different age groups visited the theatre with the hope of reliving the memories once again.