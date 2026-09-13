After 2017, Kundrathur quarry water to meet Chennai's water needs again

KANCHEEPURAM: The Public Works Department officials on Saturday (September 12) conducted a trial operation to pump water from the Sikkarayapuram quarries near Kundrathur to meet Chennai's drinking water needs.
It is to be noted that the state government had earlier used water from these quarries in 2017, as Chembarambakkam lake completely dried up.
In total, there are 23 stone quarry pits at Sikkarayapuram, with each pit more than 300 to 400 feet deep; rainwater has accumulated fully in them, forming large water reservoirs.
In 2017, during the AIADMK regime, when Chembarambakkam lake had completely dried up, water was pumped from these quarries using giant electric motors and pipelines to the treatment plant at Chembarambakkam to meet the city's drinking water requirements.
Until 2019, water from these quarries was treated and supplied as drinking water to Chennai residents. Subsequently, as Chembarambakkam lake had sufficient water, only limited quantities were occasionally drawn from the quarries.
At present, Chembarambakkam lake level has fallen below 16 feet, and rainfall is expected to decline in the coming months.
Thus, Public Works Department officials are carrying out trial operations to pump water again from these quarries to the treatment plant for Chennai residents.
For this purpose, a floating giant motor has been installed in a quarry pit at Sikkarayapuram and officials are conducting trial operations.
As several years have passed since water was last drawn from the quarries, Public Works Department officials are undertaking the trial to check whether the pipelines carrying water have suffered any damage.
It is noteworthy that, with the water level in Chembarambakkam lake continuing to fall and rainfall expected to decline, Public Works Department officials have decided to supply drinking water to Chennai residents from the Sikkarayapuram quarries.