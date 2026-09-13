After 2017, Kundrathur quarry water to meet Chennai's water needs again

It is to be noted that the state government had earlier used water from these quarries in 2017, as Chembarambakkam lake completely dried up.

In total, there are 23 stone quarry pits at Sikkarayapuram, with each pit more than 300 to 400 feet deep; rainwater has accumulated fully in them, forming large water reservoirs.

In 2017, during the AIADMK regime, when Chembarambakkam lake had completely dried up, water was pumped from these quarries using giant electric motors and pipelines to the treatment plant at Chembarambakkam to meet the city's drinking water requirements.