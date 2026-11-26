Delivering the verdict on Monday, the Tiruvottiyur judicial magistrate court also imposed a total fine of Rs 10,000 on the accused, Bothiraja, who ran a PSR Food Processing Unit in North Chennai for several years before officials shut it down. The four boys were rescued in February 2014, after they had worked there for nearly three years.

Speaking to DT Next, M Raja, a Madras High Court advocate, said, "We received information on the bonded and child labour in 2014, which was forwarded to the then Ambattur Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), Marimuthu. A team of officials conducted an inspection and confirmed that the boys were working at the unit under dire circumstances."