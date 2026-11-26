CHENNAI: After a 12-year-long legal battle, a 52-year-old man from Ennore has been sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment for forcing four boys, including two minors below the age of 14, into bonded labour at a confectionery manufacturing unit in Ennore.
Delivering the verdict on Monday, the Tiruvottiyur judicial magistrate court also imposed a total fine of Rs 10,000 on the accused, Bothiraja, who ran a PSR Food Processing Unit in North Chennai for several years before officials shut it down. The four boys were rescued in February 2014, after they had worked there for nearly three years.
Speaking to DT Next, M Raja, a Madras High Court advocate, said, "We received information on the bonded and child labour in 2014, which was forwarded to the then Ambattur Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), Marimuthu. A team of officials conducted an inspection and confirmed that the boys were working at the unit under dire circumstances."
The four boys, who hailed from Dindigul and Madurai, included two aged below 14 and two aged 18. They were confined within the facility and were not allowed to leave the premises. Bothiraja had reportedly gave their parents an advance of Rs 10,000 but did not pay the boys regular wages. Instead, they were given a meagre Rs 200 for their personal expenses every week.
"The boys had been subjected to various kinds of cruelty, both physical and mental, during their stay at the unit. They were seldom given proper food, nor were they allowed to sleep at night," added Raja, who was part of the rescue team in 2014.
Following the rescue, the RDO issued release certificates to the boys and arranged for their return to their native villages. An FIR was subsequently registered, and Bothiraja was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. A charge sheet was filed before the Tiruvottiyur judicial magistrate court in 2015.
The court convicted the accused under Sections 341 and 374 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Sections 16, 17 and 18 of the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act.
Bothiraja was sentenced to one month of simple imprisonment under Section 341 IPC and one year under Section 374 IPC. For compelling bonded labour, advancing bonded debt, and extracting labour under the bonded labour system, under Sections 16, 17 and 18 of the Act, respectively, he was sentenced to three years of imprisonment under each section, taking the total sentence to 10 years and one month, besides the fine of Rs 10,000.
Raja, a legal expert on bonded labour cases, noted, "The District Legal Services Authority's (DLSA) One-Stop Crisis Team (OSCT) played a crucial role in the speedy trial of this case. Several meetings were held for victims to testify in court, and a panel of lawyers was appointed to aid them." He also credited OSCT for improving the conviction of bonded labour cases in Tamil Nadu.